Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,700.00

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and last traded at GBX 2,650 ($34.62), with a volume of 9558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

The firm has a market cap of £428.93 million and a PE ratio of 21.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,438.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,279.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total transaction of £22,049.28 ($28,807.53). Also, insider Ben Thorpe sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of £2,363.89 ($3,088.44), for a total value of £4,994,899.57 ($6,525,868.26).

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

