BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to post sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. BRP reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOO. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,549,000 after acquiring an additional 868,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,806,000 after acquiring an additional 353,060 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 45,170.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 239,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,912,000 after acquiring an additional 158,122 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average of $85.81. BRP has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

