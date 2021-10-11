Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Position Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 3,381.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008,992 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.69% of Bruker worth $78,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 394.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bruker by 1,063.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 31.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Bruker by 9,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $77.16 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

