BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Hits Market Cap of $81.32 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $81.32 million and $5.11 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00001955 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tiger King (TKING) traded up 220,317% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00059865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00127558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00078989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,364.32 or 0.99759581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.80 or 0.06110686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

