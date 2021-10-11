Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,220.83 ($29.02).
LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,831 ($23.92) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,919.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,028.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,324.78 ($17.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.41 billion and a PE ratio of 19.74.
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.