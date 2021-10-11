Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,220.83 ($29.02).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,831 ($23.92) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,919.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,028.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,324.78 ($17.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.41 billion and a PE ratio of 19.74.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Marco Gobbetti sold 16,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,134 ($27.88), for a total transaction of £349,357.14 ($456,437.34). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,945 ($25.41), for a total value of £447,350 ($584,465.64). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $82,473,024.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

