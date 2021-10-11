ByteNext Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $11,382.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.0831 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00061320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00125357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00079449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,176.96 or 0.99822168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.62 or 0.06177884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002994 BTC.

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

