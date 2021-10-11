Bytom Price Hits $0.0522 on Top Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $83.98 million and $10.82 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytom has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.12 or 0.00317599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000718 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,704,992,475 coins and its circulating supply is 1,608,187,119 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

