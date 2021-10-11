C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Vertical Research

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.31.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $90.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $106.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $93.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,420,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3,020.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 517,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after acquiring an additional 501,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,255,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.