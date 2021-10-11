Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 340.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CABO. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cable One by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,338,000 after buying an additional 32,217 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 46.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 31.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CABO stock opened at $1,784.19 on Monday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,967.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,875.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

CABO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,176.86.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

