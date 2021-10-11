California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,468,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,205 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.47% of Eli Lilly and worth $1,025,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $3,700,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,762,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,783,143,426. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 503,395 shares of company stock valued at $130,752,784 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $237.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $227.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

