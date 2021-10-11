California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 64,075 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of NIKE worth $431,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $153.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.23. The stock has a market cap of $242.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.69.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

