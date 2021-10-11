California Public Employees Retirement System Has $412.80 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,728,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,925 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.77% of AON worth $412,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of AON by 21.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AON by 8.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in AON by 3.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $294.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $302.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

