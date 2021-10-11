California Public Employees Retirement System Has $738.36 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,949,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 79,891 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.28% of Comcast worth $738,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Comcast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

CMCSA opened at $53.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

