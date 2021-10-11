California Public Employees Retirement System Has $768.05 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,634,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79,164 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.6% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of PayPal worth $768,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 190,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 10.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 690,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $201,219,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 18.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,020,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,754,955,000 after purchasing an additional 308,008 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

PYPL opened at $258.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.87. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.81 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

