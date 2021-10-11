California Public Employees Retirement System Has $796.68 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,681,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 394,417 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.6% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.39% of AT&T worth $796,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.28 billion, a PE ratio of -86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.