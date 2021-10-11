California Public Employees Retirement System Has $855.13 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,135,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,990 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.6% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of UnitedHealth Group worth $855,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $408.50 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $299.60 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $412.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

