California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,061,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 561,920 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.75% of Dominion Energy worth $445,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,160 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,557,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

D opened at $72.63 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

