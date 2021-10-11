California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,949,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,152 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.68% of Ecolab worth $401,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,428,492,000 after buying an additional 201,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after buying an additional 311,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after buying an additional 552,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,197,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,067,000 after buying an additional 208,799 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ECL opened at $215.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

