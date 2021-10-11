California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 156,565 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,565 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of Netflix worth $619,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,683,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 47.1% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,671,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,662 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $145,079,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 230,263 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $121,626,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.14.

Netflix stock opened at $633.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.54. The stock has a market cap of $280.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $646.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

