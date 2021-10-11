California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,354,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,732 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.35% of T-Mobile US worth $630,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 28.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $1,700,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 380,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.1% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 235,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,501,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 50,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.92.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $120.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

