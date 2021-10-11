California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 126,840 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,537,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126,840 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Exxon Mobil worth $601,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,341,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,166,000 after buying an additional 935,689 shares in the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $62.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

