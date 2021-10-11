California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 30,872 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,872 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.31% of International Business Machines worth $404,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $1,578,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $143.22 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.74 and its 200-day moving average is $141.18. The company has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

