California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,782,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,594 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.60% of Accenture worth $1,115,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $2,325,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $849,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 77,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,448,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $325.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.84 and a 200-day moving average of $305.35. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $212.45 and a 52 week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

