Callisto Network Trading 54.4% Higher Over Last Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $27.51 million and $238,276.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 54.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.04 or 0.06141788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00093268 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

