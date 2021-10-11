Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. 336,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,503,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Aegis started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CANF. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter worth $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $30,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $148,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

