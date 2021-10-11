Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Up 6.2%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 40,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,898,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Separately, TheStreet cut Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 95.71 and a beta of 4.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Canaan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canaan in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Canaan in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canaan during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Canaan during the second quarter worth $97,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

