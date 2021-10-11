Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Canada Goose to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Dani Reiss sold 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.79, for a total transaction of C$1,231,205.17.

GOOS stock traded down C$0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting C$46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 168,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,194. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.99. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$62.57. The stock has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

