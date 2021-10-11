Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Evercore

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Evercore from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Evercore’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.98.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ traded up C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,511,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,371. The firm has a market cap of C$58.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$20.31 and a 52 week high of C$49.80.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total transaction of C$992,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,345,373.35. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. Insiders sold a total of 158,405 shares of company stock valued at $7,240,882 over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.