Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

TSE:CFX traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$6.54. 335,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,473. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.78. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$4.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$426.63 million and a PE ratio of 26.16.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$334.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

