Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFP. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.17.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of TSE CFP traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$27.62. 150,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,778. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.71. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$14.64 and a 12 month high of C$35.53. The firm has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 2.02.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The business had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canfor will post 4.1699999 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.