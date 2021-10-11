Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,503 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 162,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,663 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 117.5% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.80. 206,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

