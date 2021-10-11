Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,557 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $227.30. The stock had a trading volume of 67,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,194. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $165.02 and a 1 year high of $234.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.