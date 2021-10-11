Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,678 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF comprises 2.4% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 479,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,626,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 328.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,217.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 25,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 263.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded up $1.67 on Monday, hitting $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,689. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

