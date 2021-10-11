Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $239.49. 455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,411. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $177.39 and a 52-week high of $251.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

