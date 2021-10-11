Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.67. 9,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,787. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

