Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,655 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 2.8% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $583,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 87,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 129,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,532,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.82. 2,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.81. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $91.43.

