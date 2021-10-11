Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 27,068 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,068 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF makes up 1.3% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of Global X MLP ETF worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 98.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 679,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 337,393 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 191.3% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 194,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 128,030 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 640,120.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 128,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 50.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 90,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 86,727 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MLPA traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,317. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $41.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.