Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 369,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.11. 107,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,252. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

