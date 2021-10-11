Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,915 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,915 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.4% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,280. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

