Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,013 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 204,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 109,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,832,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,029,000 after acquiring an additional 545,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.66. 8,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,215. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $97.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.