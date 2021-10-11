Cappasity Price Up 18.1% Over Last Week (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Cappasity has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $480,287.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00045115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.00204592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00095722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

