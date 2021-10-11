CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GD opened at $202.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $206.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

