CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

NYSE SPGI opened at $429.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $440.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

