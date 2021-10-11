CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 477 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.94.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $247.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.69. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $249.95. The firm has a market cap of $184.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.