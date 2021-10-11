CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $90.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.