Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Trading Down 72.3%

Capstone Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPS)’s share price traded down 72.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. 686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12,487% from the average session volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28.

Capstone Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAPS)

Capstone Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It develops a pipeline of novel therapeutic peptides and other molecules aimed at helping patients with under-served medical conditions. The company was founded in July 1987 and is headquartered in Alsip, IL.

