Cardano Price Hits $2.11 (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00003710 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $69.51 billion and $2.61 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00041347 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00093911 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.48 or 0.00415237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012509 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00024879 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00032831 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,250,650,235 coins and its circulating supply is 32,904,527,669 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

