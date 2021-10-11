Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSII. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,578 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $955,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 96,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $32.40 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -95.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.