Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.42

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.42 and last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 3418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

