CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.51. 2,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.08.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after acquiring an additional 615,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 522,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 477,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,242,000 after buying an additional 414,578 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $8,041,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

